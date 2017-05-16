Stack Overflow Official App launches on both iOS and Android

Shakespeare famously wrote that a rose by any other name would smell as sweet … but, alas! ‘tis not so for mobile apps. At least not the Stack Exchange mobile app that we launched back in 2014. Without that sweet Stack Overflow name, some of you never discovered that you could use it to view, answer, post and vote on Stack Overflow questions.

So we just launched the new Stack Overflow Official App that lets you … (drumroll, please) … view, answer, post and vote on Stack Overflow questions. Both iOS and Android versions are now available for download. The Android app is currently in beta. All of the functionality is working, but we are making small tweaks to the user interface.

Fret not if you already have the Stack Exchange app

For now, the two apps have nearly identical functionality.

The new Stack Overflow app has one key difference: It only contains Stack Overflow questions and answers. The existing Stack Exchange app covers our network of more than 170 communities — including Stack Overflow. So, if you are a power user who actively participates in multiple Stack Exchange sites, you may want to keep it on your phone to continue seeing all of your Q&A in one place.

If you decide to download both apps, your notifications will be split between the two. Your Stack Overflow notifications will appear in the Stack Overflow app, and all other Stack Exchange notifications will appear in the Stack Exchange app.

What the new Stack Overflow app lets you do

Read, ask, answer, comment, flag and vote on questions.

on questions. Get a push notification when someone answers or comments on your question. Anything that would trigger a Stack Overflow inbox message triggers an app notification. As always, you can easily turn notifications on and off via settings.

when someone answers or comments on your question. Anything that would trigger a Stack Overflow inbox message triggers an app notification. As always, you can easily turn notifications on and off via settings. Search and filter by active, newest, votes and more.

by active, newest, votes and more. Draft questions on the go , even when you’re offline. Markdown tools make it easy to add images and code blocks.

, even when you’re offline. Markdown tools make it easy to add images and code blocks. Get back to good questions with a browsing-history view that lists questions you’ve recently looked at.

Got feedback?

To report bugs or request features, visit Meta.

>> Give Android feedback

>> Give iOS feedback

