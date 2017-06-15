Developers Who Use Spaces Make More Money Than Those Who Use Tabs

Do you use tabs or spaces for code indentation?
This is a bit of a “holy war” among software developers; one that’s been the subject of many debates and in-jokes. I use spaces, but I never thought it was particularly important. But today we’re releasing the raw data behind the Stack Overflow 2017 Developer Survey, and some analysis suggests this choice matters more than I expected.
Spaces make more money than tabs
There were 28,657 survey respondents who provided an answer to tabs versus spaces and who considered themselves a professional developer (as opposed to a student or former programmer). Within this group, 40.7% use tabs and 41.8% use spaces (with 17.5% using both). Of them, 12,426 also provided their salary.
Analyzing the data leads us to an interesting conclusion. Coders who use spaces for indentation make more money than ones who use tabs, even if they have the same amount of experience:
Indeed, the median developer who uses spaces had a salary of $59,140, while the median tabs developer had a salary of $43,750. (Note that all the results were converted into US dollars from each respondent’s currency). Developers who responded “Both” were generally indistinguishable from ones who answered “Tabs”: I’ll leave them out of many of the remaining analyses.
This is an amusing result, but of course it’s not conclusive by itself. When I first discovered this effect, I assumed that it was confounded by a factor such as country or programming language. For example, it’s conceivable that developers in low GDP-per-capita countries could be more likely to use tabs, and therefore such developers tend to have lower salaries on average.
We could examine this by considering whether the effect occurs within each country, for several of the countries that had the most survey respondents.
The effect is smaller in Europe and especially large in India, but it does appear within each country, suggesting this isn’t the sole confounding factor.
As another hypothesis, we know that different types of developers often use different indentation (e.g. with DevOps developers more likely to use spaces and mobile developers more likely to use tabs), often because they use different editors and languages. The Developer Survey asked both about what programming languages each respondent uses (Python, Javascript, etc) and what “type” of developer they are (web developer, embedded developer, etc).
Did we see the same tabs/spaces gap within each of these groups?
Yes, the effect existed within every subgroup of developers. (This gave a similar result even when filtering for developers only in a specific country, or for ones with a specific range of experience). Note that respondents could select multiple languages, so each of these groups are overlapping to some degree.
I did several other visual examinations of possible confounding factors (such as level of education or company size), and found basically the same results: spaces beat tabs within every group. Now that the raw data is available, I encourage other statisticians to check other confounders themselves.
Estimating the effect
If we control for all of the factors that we suspect could affect salary, how much effect does the choice of tabs/spaces have?
To answer this, I fit a linear regression, predicting salary based on the following factors.
- Tabs vs spaces
- Country
- Years of programming experience
- Developer type and language (for the 49 responses with at least 200 “yes” answers)
- Level of formal education (e.g. bachelor’s, master’s, doctorate)
- Whether they contribute to open source
- Whether they program as a hobby
- Company size
The model estimated that using spaces instead of tabs leads to a 8.6% higher salary (confidence interval (6%, 10.4%), p-value < 10^-10). (By predicting the logarithm of the salary, we were able to estimate the % change each factor contributed to a salary rather than the dollar amount). Put another way, using spaces instead of tabs was worth as much as an extra 2.4 years of experience.
Conclusion
So… this is certainly a surprising result, one that I didn’t expect to find when I started exploring the data. And it is impressively robust even when controlling for many confounding factors. As an exercise I tried controlling for many other confounding factors within the survey data beyond those mentioned here, but it was difficult to make the effect shrink and basically impossible to make it disappear.
Correlation is not causation, and we can never be sure that we’ve controlled for all the confounding factors present in a dataset. If you’re a data scientist, statistician, or analyst, I encourage you to download the raw survey data and examine it for yourself. You can find the code behind this blog post here if you’d like to reproduce the analysis. In any case we’d be interested in hearing hypotheses about this relationship.
Though for the sake of my own salary, I’m sticking with spaces for now.
-
Keith Hultman
-
Pasquale
-
Leonid Boytsov
-
-
Draco18s
-
Anthony Plant
-
-
Eric Hydrick
-
Vidhyashankar Madheswaraswamy
-
Anthony Plant
-
Nick Odaemus
-
-
Václav Haisman
-
Marius Gedminas
-
Chris Charabaruk
-
CeeBee
-
-
Václav Haisman
-
-
-
Chris
-
Izkata
-
CeeBee
-
-
Victor Lewis
-
Nick G
-
Martin Bean
-
-
Lundin
-
Jit
-
Lundin
-
Mike
-
Eric S. Bullington
-
Mike
-
-
klmr
-
Edwin Kravčenka
-
-
Mike
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Lundin
-
-
-
sqd
-
Izkata
-
POOL-POG
-
Pluckerpluck
-
CeeBee
-
Izkata
-
-
POOL-POG
-
-
Izkata
-
POOL-POG
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
Pluckerpluck
-
CeeBee
-
Bryan Oakley
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
-
Sik
-
Jason Sebring
-
Brian Christensen
-
-
CeeBee
-
-
zer0 0ne
-
GrandOpener
-
Thomas Peeters
-
Kratoklastes
-
klmr
-
Brian
-
-
-
commenter
-
Spacer
-
commenter
-
-
-
Marlon Stevenson
-
Daniel Samuels
-
Juank
-
Daniel Samuels
-
Sven Slootweg
-
Daniel Samuels
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
chugly
-
CeeBee
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Marlon Stevenson
-
-
Spacer
-
-
wurtel
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
CeeBee
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
CeeBee
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
wurtel
-
-
-
Max Savin
-
Boris Lazarov
-
Rolnard
-
Michael Beskin
-
David Lawrence
-
Michael Beskin
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
-
Jason Sebring
-
Sven Slootweg
-
Jason Sebring
-
Sven Slootweg
-
-
-
Bryan
-
commenter
-
Jason Sebring
-
-
-
Rolnard
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
CeeBee
-
-
Joey Robert
-
Chris Charabaruk
-
Joey Robert
-
Anthony Clink
-
-
-
acommenter
-
chugly
-
-
Petar Donchev
-
Anthony Clink
-
The Guy with The Hat
-
-
carrie
-
Benjamin H
-
Sven Slootweg
-
Benjamin H
-
Stilgar
-
Benjamin H
-
klmr
-
Thomas
-
Stilgar
-
-
Thomas
-
Sven Slootweg
-
chugly
-
-
-
Giorgio Polvara
-
Anthony Clink
-
Giorgio Polvara
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
-
Tyler Hibbard
-
Mike Barlow
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Victoria
-
xjlin0
-
Ryan Thompson
-
-
Edwin Ramirez
-
Thomas
-
Alfonso Pérez
-
Inquisitor
-
Tyler Hibbard
-
klmr
-
Tyler Hibbard
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
greyenlightenment
-
caitlynmayers
-
Jan
-
Tyler Hibbard
-
Bryan Oakley
-
CeeBee
-
-
Tim!
-
-
-
-
DeeSnood
-
Tyler Hibbard
-
jyounker
-
CeeBee
-
jyounker
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
Mike Barlow
-
Tyler Hibbard
-
Mike Barlow
-
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Matei Gabriel Copot
-
Ole Laursen
-
commenter
-
CeeBee
-
Hernan Silva
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Kevin Cox
-
Tim!
-
-
Ole Laursen
-
CeeBee
-
Ole Laursen
-
CeeBee
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
-
Papito
-
Edwin
-
Kevin Cox
-
tuba.terry
-
TennSeven
-
-
Tomasz Przybysz
-
-
Pax
-
Tyler Hibbard
-
Pax
-
-
jdkolassa
-
Tim McClarren
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Pax
-
-
David Robinson
-
CeeBee
-
David Robinson
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
Pax
-
-
tuba.terry
-
Pax
-
tuba.terry
-
Pax
-
-
-
-
-
Roger Creasy
-
minus Seven
-
Kyle Strand
-
-
-
Tony Adams
-
Lincoln
-
Frank
-
Simone
-
Václav Haisman
-
-
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
CeeBee
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
CeeBee
-
Paul Ishak
-
CeeBee
-
Paul Ishak
-
CeeBee
-
Paul Ishak
-
tuba.terry
-
Paul Ishak
-
commenter
-
Paul Ishak
-
commenter
-
Paul Ishak
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
Joshua Lamusga
-
commenter
-
Joshua Lamusga
-
commenter
-
Paul Ishak
-
Mario Rivera
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
Paul Ishak
-
CeeBee
-
-
-
Bones Justice
-
Edwin Ramirez
-
-
Samuel
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Chris G.
-
-
-
Frank
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Not Projecting
-
RadthorDax
-
-
-
Alex Artushin
-
Iron Sean
-
-
commenter
-
Kostya Pogromskiy
-
commenter
-
Kostya Pogromskiy
-
commenter
-
-
-
-
Noel Hibbard
-
tuba.terry
-
msg
-
-
Mark Lapasa
-
Marios Santamaria
-
-
TheBox193
-
RagnarDanneskjöld
-
Mike
-
TheBox193
-
Thomas Borowski
-
-
Joshua
-
-
camainc
-
Lynx
-
vim
-
jr1
-
-
sosiosh
-
TennSeven
-
-
Shirish
-
figital
-
Mike
-
Michael Clark
-
-
Daniel Hug
-
-
Dave Dyer
-
Kyle Strand
-
-
minus Seven
-
Scott Lavigne
-
s73v3r
-
Mike
-
Peter Graham
-
-
RadthorDax
-
Martijn
-
Kevin Smith
-
jr1
-
sheanmassey
-
Kevin Smith
-
-
CeeBee
-
-
Vrae
-
Martijn
-
-
Jimmy
-
Martijn
-
-
Iron Sean
-
Peter Graham
-
Martijn
-
-
-
jr1
-
mmmpop
-
Dave
-
Kyle Strand
-
Joshbeast
-
Kyle Strand
-
-
-
-
TechUser2011
-
CeeBee
-
tuba.terry
-
rumtscho
-
TennSeven
-
TechUser2011
-
TennSeven
-
-
-
-
Sagar Tanur
-
Iron Sean
-
Kevin Smith
-
-
Jack Johansson
-
Marius Wegner
-
Kyle Strand
-
-
Dennis Hort
-
sheanmassey
-
Jacob Stamm
-
John Reno
-
Nitin
-
-
sheanmassey
-
-
-
Adam Patterson
-
sheanmassey
-
Corey Wischmeyer
-
Red Cricket
-
jbw
-
sheanmassey
-
graywh
-
Red Cricket
-
-
-
Rörd Hinrichsen
-
-
Sheikh Heera
-
Klaus Stock
-
Kyle Strand
-
-
Kyle Strand
-
-
Billy Hinners
-
Potato
-
Adam Lear
-
Jerry Coffin
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
-
Nutarama
-
-
Layton Miller
-
-
Stefan Lasiewski
-
Klaus Stock
-
Craig Allen
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
John
-
Craig Allen
-
Craig Allen
-
-
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
Anonymous Coward
-
John
-
-
Tristan Hyams
-
Stefan Lasiewski
-
-
stamsarger
-
Kyle Strand
-
GonzoI
-
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
Marco Ko
-
-
Marijana Larma
-
Chris G.
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
Adam Jorgensen
-
Stephen Ostermiller
-
Adam Jorgensen
-
-
-
-
NoSir
-
Chris G.
-
-
-
Red Cricket
-
Paulo Reichert
-
-
Erno
-
Chip Overclock®
-
Luna
-
GonzoI
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
GonzoI
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
GonzoI
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
-
-
-
-
rmonster
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
Zapados
-
Zapados
-
-
John
-
-
Robert Boehne
-
GonzoI
-
-
tuba.terry
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
GonzoI
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
GonzoI
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
-
-
-
-
Opslag Medium
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
Chad Hansen
-
John
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
Nutarama
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
Nutarama
-
anonymous
-
John
-
John
-
-
-
-
-
Jay
-
GonzoI
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
-
Marco Ko
-
Marco Ko
-
Andrew Maxwell
-
Mike Lemmon
-
Cory Long
-
Tim!
-
Throstur T
-
-
Bill the Lizard
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
-
Josue Ibarra
-
Mike Darkins
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
Matteus Deloge
-
David Robinson
-
Nick
-
Matteus Deloge
-
anonymous
-
John
-
-
-
-
-
mingos
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
Yevgen Lasman
-
JadePenguin
-
John
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
el.dide
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
-
-
ryepdx
-
GonzoI
-
Félix Gagnon-Grenier
-
GonzoI
-
ozzy
-
Brian Christensen
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
ryepdx
-
GonzoI
-
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
GonzoI
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
Ext3h
-
Ext3h
-
GonzoI
-
Ext3h
-
-
Nick Brown
-
GonzoI
-
Nick Brown
-
GonzoI
-
Nick Brown
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
k
-
GonzoI
-
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
-
BlueNinjaSmurf
-
-
Colz
-
David Robinson
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
David Robinson
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
-
-
-
-
Arnold Spence
-
Nikhil Sahu
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
Ralf Kleberhoff
-
Kevin Norris
-
David Robinson
-
Kevin Norris
-
David Robinson
-
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
let’s be rational
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
let’s be rational
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
John
-
-
-
-
-
Baris Ozkuslar
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Ritesh Rituraj Nayak
-
Stella Orion
-
Ritesh Rituraj Nayak
-
Stella Orion
-
-
-
Dylan James Wagner
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
Francesco
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
Francesco
-
-
-
-
-
GonzoI
-
let’s be rational
-
-
Maxxon
-
Will
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
Laurent
-
-
cb75075
-
Xoly
-
-
Axel Heider
-
Brett Davis
-
Piotr Aueternum
-
-
handleym
-
Laurent
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
abatishchev
-
Andy
-
-
-
Lex Irons
-
Abi Gail
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
David Parsons
-
-
-
Operating Thetan
-
Stijn van Drongelen
-
A
-
Andy
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Morgan Grobin
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
Robert Lee Louviere
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
let’s be rational
-
-
-
-
let’s be rational
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
Nutarama
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
cageordie
-
Morgan Grobin
-
cageordie
-
-
-
jonatown
-
-
Roman
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
KlingOn2K
-
-
Robert Lee Louviere
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
gavingreenwalt
-
Guilherme Taffarel Bergamin
-
-
-
let’s be rational
-
Laurent
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
RaymondMoul
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
Francesco
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
-
-
-
Eihab Khan
-
Alex Seif
-
James Clark
-
-
curtis
-
Rodrigo Carvalheira
-
Tez K
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Rodrigo Carvalheira
-
-
-
Thomas Williams
-
Quaid Ferguson
-
Nutarama
-
Quaid Ferguson
-
-
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
-
Chris Barber
-
a r tompkins
-
andrewh
-
Quaid Ferguson
-
Victor Stafusa
-
-
-
Tez K
-
abatishchev
-
Tez K
-
abatishchev
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
-
-
jonatown
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
-
Laszlo Marai
-
Spencer Shanson
-
Christian Gollhardt
-
Spencer Shanson
-
Attila Fulop
-
-
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
Jon Ericson
-
hikingmike
-
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Bruno Brant
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
Nutarama
-
Curt J. Sampson
-
Adam H
-
Cade Perkins
-
Stuart Gardner-Vaughan
-
-
elequ
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
-
-
Laurent
-
Quaid Ferguson
-
catalysto
-
Quaid Ferguson
-
-
-
elequ
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
Jasper Rijkeboer
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
-
the great woomy
-
Quaid Ferguson
-
Brian Jacobs
-
abatishchev
-
Quaid Ferguson
-
Corsika Poker
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
-
-
Xandor Schiefer
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Nicolai Parlog
-
-
Turi
-
KlingOn2K
-
BillBasham
-
AndrewEddie
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
-
-
Lawrence Mok
-
weffyman
-
Nicholas Johnson
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
-
Nokola
-
Ruby Linquista
-
-
Louis Sayers
-
Alexander Fischer
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
David Robinson
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
-
Alex Lev
-
Saurabh Gupta
-
Cade Perkins
-
Reini Urban
-
-
Stelios Serghiou
-
Cade Perkins
-
Cade Perkins
-
David Robinson
-
Cade Perkins
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
-
Tim Hitchins
-
Tom Walton
-
Cade Perkins
-
Attila Fulop
-
Steven Roose
-
-
-
Cade Perkins
-
Juan Story
-
Peter Kamerman
-
Ruchit Surati
-
Bob Gezelter
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
-
natalinobusa
-
Attila Fulop
-
Victor Stafusa
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
-
-
Indomitable Jision
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
-
Alexander De Sousa
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
-
Jacob Raihle
-
Meet Taraviya
-
tonicboy
-
agtrier
-
Boris The Blade
-
Ashley Sheridan
-
Boris The Blade
-
-
Aelem
-
Boris The Blade
-
Aelem
-
Boris The Blade
-
Aelem
-
Boris The Blade
-
Aelem
-
Aelem
-
Boris The Blade
-
Aelem
-
Tomasz Przybysz
-
Aelem
-
Tomasz Przybysz
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
John B
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
-
-
-
Wasim Hyder
-
Joe Delekto
-
Yung-Chun Lu
-
Xsmael The-Best
-
Wasim Hyder
-
-
-
Cedric
-
Pat McKillen
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
Alex
-
Aelem
-
Toon Van Acker
-
Aelem
-
-
Tomasz Przybysz
-
Alex
-
-
-
John
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Frank Sheeran
-
Frank Sheeran
-
Nicolai Parlog
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
sh4dow83
-
Steve Powell
-
Victor Stafusa
-
Aelem
-
Tomasz Przybysz
-
Aelem
-
Aelem
-
Tomasz Przybysz
-
-
-
-
-
Krzysztof Wende
-
Bob
-
Xsmael The-Best
-
Krzysztof Wende
-
Xsmael The-Best
-
Krzysztof Wende
-
Xsmael The-Best
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
Krzysztof Wende
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
Krzysztof Wende
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
Krzysztof Wende
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
-
Gerwin de Groot
-
Alex N.
-
Jonathan Camenisch
-
-
KlingOn2K
-
-
Albin CR
-
Franklin Fotang M
-
Whaaaat?
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
Thomas
-
v@disqus
-
Dani Pardo
-
a20
-
Dani Pardo
-
-
-
Jean Vincent
-
Simba Lion
-
Aelem
-
Simba Lion
-
Esseuhene
-
Lorinc Sonnevend
-
RC_RC
-
-
Aelem
-
Aelem
-
RC_RC
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
Elizabeth Black
-
Aelem
-
-
Mark Zabel
-
-
Bryan Oakley
-
mechler
-
-
-
Xsmael The-Best
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
-
Nick Franceschina
-
BrunoBronosky
-
-
-
Asqiir
-
Xsmael The-Best
-
Mark Zabel
-
Victor Villas
-
Mark Zabel
-
Victor Villas
-
Mark Zabel
-
-
-
-
-
a20
-
Whaaaat?
-
Marti Nito
-
-
Lisandro Mc Gough
-
mechler
-
-
-
Whaaaat?
-
RC_RC
-
Bryan Oakley
-
Bryan Oakley
-
mechler
-
-
Tab Guy
-
Icho Tolot
-
sagar patkar
-
Victor Villas
-
sagar patkar
-
-
-
Steve Zagieboylo
-
Ionut Botizan
-
Marian Posăceanu
-
Ionut Botizan
-
Victor Stafusa
-
dodekeract
-
David Robinson
-
-
-
-
Icho Tolot
-
Noah Kennedy
-
Icho Tolot
-
Noah Kennedy
-
Icho Tolot
-
-
-
-
-
grimmriffer
-
BrunoBronosky
-
grimmriffer
-
-
-
MakeItFair
-
Megan Robertson
-
Martin LeBlanc, Iconfinder.com
-
Josh Grams
-
Errol Sayre
-
mechler
-
BrunoBronosky
-
External Carrier
-
-
-
benlorantfy
-
G. B. Versiani
-
dodekeract
-
-
BrunoBronosky
-
Jordan
-
-
Frank W. Miller
-
mechler
-
-
John Dibling
-
dodekeract
-
Mike Richman
-
-
-
Carlos José Bercero-Castillo
-
mechler
-
dodekeract
-
Victor Stafusa
-
-
-
G. B. Versiani
-
Bart Van Leeuwen
-
Doktor Jones
-
-
David Reed
-
dodekeract
-
-
G. B. Versiani
-
Cullen
-
dodekeract
-
-
G. B. Versiani
-
dodekeract
-
G. B. Versiani
-
-
-
Victor Villas
-
Enrique
-
Victor Sergienko
-
mithlond
-
Nurf
-
-
Victor Stafusa
-
Victor Sergienko
-
-
hikingmike
-
-
Fragile Development
-
jsphpl
-
mithlond
-
-
mithlond
-
Bing987
-
-
hikingmike
-
Yuval Gnessin
-
-
Charlie
-
Molly Carpenter
-
-
Ender Localhost
-
External Carrier
-
m2OnLin2
-
Adrian Smith
-
-
camainc
-
Sudhir Jena
-
Molly Carpenter
-
Archibald McNeill
-
-
Leyendlink