What are the Most Disliked Programming Languages?

On Stack Overflow Jobs, you can create your own Developer Story to showcase your achievements and advance your career. One option you have when creating a Developer Story is to add tags you would like to work with or would not like to work with:

This offers us an opportunity to examine the opinions of hundreds of thousands of developers. There are many ways to measure the popularity of a language; for example, we’ve often used Stack Overflow visits or question views to measure such trends. But this dataset is a rare way to find out what technologies people tend to dislike, when given the opportunity to say so on their CV.

(I posted some of this analysis on my personal blog two years ago, but this post is updated with both a more recent dataset and more visualizations and explorations).

Programming languages

As a measure of how polarizing each tag is, we’ll look at what fraction of the time it appears in someone’s Disliked tags compared to how often it appears in either someone’s Liked or Disliked tags. Thus, 50% would mean a tag was disliked exactly as often as it was liked, while 1% means there were 99 people who liked it for each one who disliked it. (We used the empirical Bayes method I describe in this post to estimate these averages, and this method to calculate 95% credible intervals).

Let’s start by looking at a selected list of programming languages (as opposed to platforms like Android or libraries like JQuery), all of which have at least 2,000 mentions on Developer Stories.

The most disliked languages, by a fairly large margin, are Perl, Delphi, and VBA. They’re followed by PHP, Objective-C, Coffeescript, and Ruby. On our team we’re certainly happy to see that R is the least disliked programming language, relative to the number of people who liked it.

If you’ve read some of our other posts about the growing and shrinking programming languages, you might notice that the least disliked tags tend to be fast-growing ones. R, Python, Typescript, Go, and Rust are all fast-growing in terms of Stack Overflow activity (we’ve specifically explored Python and R before) and all are among the least polarizing languages. Similarly, many of the shrinking tags, such as Perl, Objective-C, and Ruby, are ones we’ve previously observed to be among the fastest-shrinking tags on the site.

We can examine this by comparing the size and growth of each language to the % of people disliking it, with orange points representing the most disliked languages. To keep our analysis consistent with the last few posts, we’ll limit the statistics to high-income countries (such as the US, UK, Germany, and Canada).

Generally there is a relationship between a tag’s growth and how often it’s disliked. Almost everything disliked by more than 3% of stories mentioning it is shrinking in Stack Overflow traffic (except for the quite polarizing VBA, which is steady or slightly growing). And the least-disliked tags— R, Rust, Typescript and Kotlin— are all among the fast-growing tags (Typescript and Kotlin growing so quickly they had to be truncated in the plot).

One tag that stands out is the functional language Clojure; almost nobody expresses dislike for it, but it’s still among the most rapidly shrinking (based on question visits, it only started shrinking in the last year or so). Another exception is MATLAB, which is shrinking despite not many people expressing dislike of it. This may indicate a limitation of the data for measuring sentiment: while any web developers might have an opinion on PHP, C# or Ruby, people who don’t work in data analysis have little reason to express an opinion on MATLAB. (This is probably part of the reason R is so rarely mentioned in “Dislikes” as well.)

We’re not necessarily suggesting a causal relationship, where tags being disliked by a component of programmers leads to them being abandoned. Another possibility is that people feel comfortable expressing their dislike publicly if they sense that the language is already shrinking in popularity. It’s also conceivable that developers often use this field to note technologies they used to work with, but no longer do. This would lead to a natural progression of “replaced” technologies ending up in the Disliked field.

Most disliked and liked tags

The above analysis considers only programming languages, not operating systems, platforms, or libraries. What are the most disliked technologies overall? To focus on large technologies for which we have enough data, we limited them to technologies mentioned at least 1,000 times.

Several are Microsoft technologies, particularly Internet Explorer and Visual Basic, as well as the “Microsoft” tag (“Apple” also makes the list, though it’s not as dramatically disliked). We have good news for the majority of people who dislike Flash. Older languages such as COBOL, Fortran, and Pascal also make appearances.

It’s worth emphasizing again that this is no indictment of the technologies, their quality, or their popularity. It is simply a measurement of what technologies stir up strong negative feelings in at least a subset of developers who feel comfortable sharing this publicly.

We could also zoom in on the most uniformly popular technologies, those that are almost never disliked. (This time, since highly-liked tags are more common, we’re focusing only on technologies mentioned at least 10,000 times.)

Git might be a source of frustration to many developers (it certainly is for me!), but it’s rare that people admit it on their resume, as it’s the most lopsidedly-liked tag in our Developer Stories. R makes this list, but it’s not the only data-science-related tag that’s uncontroversial; the machine learning tag was liked by 23 thousand people and was quite rarely disliked. Tags such as Python-3.X, CSS3 and HTML5 could indicate that developers rarely specify that they dislike a specific version of a technology (even if they specify). And of course, jQuery is as popular as ever on Stack Overflow.

Network of polarizing tags

We can combine all these tags into one story by organizing them into a network. In a recent post, Julia Silge showed how we can construct a network of technologies to represent the overall software ecosystem. If we color the nodes according to how disliked each tag is, we can understand what parts of the ecosystem are more controversial than others.

By laying out Developer Story tags into sub-ecosystems, this network tells a story about what types of tags tend to be polarizing. There are clusters of polarizing tags within the sub-ecosystems for Microsoft (centered around C# and .NET), PHP (along with WordPress and Drupal), and mobile development (particularly Objective-C). Within the cluster of operating systems (lower right), we can see that systems such as OSX and especially Windows have their detractors, but tags like Linux, Ubuntu and Unix don’t.

Rivalries

If someone likes a particular tag, are there any tags they’re unusually likely to dislike?

We can measure this using a phi coefficient between the appearance of a particular liked tag. (When computing these correlations, we considered only people who had disliked at least one tag.)

This highlights some of the “rivalries” underlying the software ecosystem: Linux and OSX vs Windows, Git vs SVN, vim vs emacs and (unsurprisingly to me) R vs SAS. Most of these pairs don’t represent “opposite” technologies, but instead reflect two approaches to similar problems. Many of them suggest a progression from a formerly popular technology to a more modern one (SVN replaced by Git, XML replaced by JSON, VB replaced by C#). This makes sense in terms of what people would list on a resume; it’s common for developers to specify that they’d rather not work with something they consider outdated.

Conclusion

I don’t have any interest in “language wars,” and I don’t have any judgment of users who share technologies they’d rather not work with. Thinking about how polarizing Microsoft technologies often are does encourage me to share my personal experience. I’ve been a lifelong Mac and UNIX user, and nearly all of my programming in college and graduate school was centered around Python and R. Despite that, I was happy to join a company with a .NET stack, and I’m glad I did— because I loved the team, the product, and the data. I can’t speak for anyone else, but I’m glad I defined myself in terms of what work I wanted to do, and not something I wanted to avoid.

Comments

  • Gerwin de Groot

    I don’t like the tags [microsoft] and [apple]; not because I dislike those companies, but because those tags shouldn’t exist: https://meta.stackoverflow.com/q/284167/4751173. Fortunately, [apple] has been burninated already and won’t make the next survey.

  • I think you’re fundamentally misinterpreting these data. People don’t use that feature [just] because they “dislike a language”, they do it because they have observed (either in SO question lists, or in the typical volume of jobs on offer, or some similar collection of material) a disproportionately high amount of material on languages they’re not interested in.

    For example, I am almost constantly spammed with C# job information, for no apparent reason, so I tend to make sure to “ignore” C# on job sites with a tagging system — that doesn’t mean I utterly despise C#, just that I’m not interested in it right now. On the other hand, I really would not want to work in C, but since nobody ever tries to get me to do so, I don’t bother adding it to ignore lists.

    Your conclusions above seem to ignore this factor and just treat users’ tag selections as a straight-up indication of what languages they like the most.

    • David Robinson

      The field I’m analyzing isn’t Ignored Tags, which is an entirely separate feature (set in User Preferences, and private). Disliked tags are set in the Developer Story profile and are public (and adding tags to it doesn’t cause them to be ignored on Stack Overflow).

      • You’ve misunderstood my comment, too! Why does somebody add to Disliked Tags in their Developer Story? Is it to tell people all the things they don’t like just for interest’s sake? No, I don’t think so. I think it’s to tell prospective employers “you often suggest people work in this, and I’d rather not right now”. It’s a direct analogue to how ignored tags are used on SO.

        • David Robinson

          I understand that hypothesis, but does it fit the data above? If so we’d have expected large and growing tags to be especially disliked, but the third image shows shrinking tags are disliked much more often.

          As another example, four of the most common languages for Stack Overflow job listings are C#, Java, Javascript and Python (you can count them in Jobs search, e.g. for Java: https://stackoverflow.com/jobs?sort=i&q=%5Bjava%5D ), while the more polarizing Perl and Delphi are much more obscure (currently 4 jobs tagged Delphi).

          It’s always worth taking these results in context, but I think the context is as I described it late in the post: people tend to dislike tags they consider outdated.

          • I don’t know why we’d expect growing tags specifically to be involved. Let’s just agree to disagree.

          • Nathan Armstrong

            Here’s the thing. Your example with Clojure highlights this perfectly, so let’s look at that for an example.

            First of all, why are Clojure tags on SO shrinking? It could easily be argued that for this and many others in the newer crop of technologies, people increasingly turn to communities for that technology instead of the generalist resource of StackOverflow; this is amplified by the lack of presence of the language in SO to begin with, meaning people are less likely to _start_ adding questions here as well, much less looking to it as an authority.

            Second of all, why are Clojure tags seemingly not represented that much in people’s resumes? Perhaps because they don’t see it as a marketable skill, more than because they don’t have negative or positive opinions of it. It’s not one they’d expect to see at any given work environment, so they leave it off.

            I’ve noticed this trending pattern with each ‘statistical analysis’ post from StackOverflow – you extrapolate patterns of behaviour of devs on SO as being representative of all developers, when in fact it’s becoming more likely that SO has come to represent a repository of common problems more than a repository of common popularity, and that is a distinction I suspect is _very important_ to address when making broad conclusions about the data. The context of SO makes far more assumptions than you’d like to claim.

          • David Robinson

            This is an important question and we consider it a lot (for example, I addressed it in the final two sections of this post: https://stackoverflow.blog/2017/08/01/flash-dead-technologies-might-next/ ). It’s important to consider and be upfront about such caveats and confounding factors. But I feel that the majority of the variation we examine is useful and informative: while visits to Stack Overflow aren’t a perfectly random sample of what developers are using, they’re representative enough to draw conclusions from.

            But we don’t have to go on opinions. The hypothesis that Stack Overflow data is biased, in a way that makes it not useful for this kind of analysis, is one that can be tested. Try making predictions about how Stack Overflow data would differ from other data sources, and see if they’re borne out.

            Consider Clojure vs Scala. The Stack Overflow traffic data above (and in similar posts) suggests that Clojure has a smaller userbase than Scala, and has been staying level or shrinking while Scala is growing rapidly (particularly within high-income countries). We’re not the only dataset that shows this: it’s also borne out qualitatively by Google Trends data (https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&geo=US&q=%2Fm%2F03yb8hb,%2Fm%2F091hdj ) and GitHub activity (http://githut.info/ ). (In some data Clojure looks more flat than shrinking, but that could be explained by the fact that we’re looking at % of total Stack Overflow visits, and indeed the “shrinking” in our own data started only in the last year).

            After the fact, could you construct a story why all three metrics are wrong, and don’t represent the true amount of Clojure development? Sure. But did you expect them to in advance? And what is the evidence on the other side, that justifies jumping through hoops to explain why all the data is pointing in one direction?

            This is an important self-test when we’re criticizing a data source: see if we can make predictions about how it will be wrong. I once encountered a Haskell programmer who was sure that Haskell questions were underrepresented on Stack Overflow, and gave the example that while Lua and Haskell had the same number of users, Haskell SO questions were much more scarce than Lua. He proceeded to construct a convincing-sounding story as to why Lua devs may need to ask SO questions while Haskell had other ways of getting answers. But he was going off of his anecdotal impression, which was in fact quite wrong: there are regularly twice as many SO Haskell questions asked per month as Lua. If his mental model of the programming ecosystem wasn’t even able to predict existing facts, why expect it to have hidden insights into under- and over- represented technologies?

            I get a lot of hypotheses wrong myself. For example, when I first saw that the % of new Ruby questions was declining in the last few years, I was surprised. I theorized that it might be because so many questions were already answered that people were visiting existing ones rather than asking new ones. But instead of just deciding the metric was useless and trusting my own story, I looked at the data, and in fact visits to existing Ruby questions have been declining just as fast as new questions have. (In fact, it’s almost never true that question views are rising while new questions are declining, except for short time periods). I could tell a new story about how Ruby developers were particularly unlikely to visit existing questions. But wouldn’t you start getting a little suspicious of the post-hoc additions, and start thinking Ruby may actually be shrinking?

            I’ve sometimes heard the response of “well, all data sources- Stack Overflow, GitHub, Google Trends, are biased, so we should throw them all out.” But when we throw out all our data, we don’t get left with a perfectly unbiased answer: we get left with nothing but our own biases and subjective impressions (“I’m sure Clojure is growing, I’ve got two friends that both just started using it!”) Data has its problems, but it’s the only game in town.

          • Nathan Armstrong

            I can’t argue to reject all sources because they are biased, but rather to better declare clear ways in which that bias may lean or shape results.

    • Mark Baird

      My thoughts exactly. I actually enjoy working with Perl, but at this point any job that focuses on Perl is a dead-end-job, so I might add Perl to the “prefer not to work with” field. The assumption made in this blog post that “prefer not to work with” directly equates to “dislikes” is an incorrect assumption in my opinion.

  • I would say we dislike some tags to indicate what stacks/skills we prefer to avoid dealing with.

    • Stephen Cunliffe

      There’s also some odd cases… I “like” the Internet-Explorer tag not because I like IE, but because I have to deal with it… I’m sadly overly well versed in its quirks and want to ensure I get exposure to the ones I’ve yet to discover. However even though I have 2 badges for IE and IE8 on StackOverflow… they are not really the badges I’m “proud” of. 😉

      Hmm, David writes below that these tags are purely from the developer story… not from ignored tags/watched tags on StackOverflow… so uhm… yeah likely a different set of reasons for liking/not liking.

  • You’re definitely misunderstanding the data if Java and JavaScript aren’t much more disliked.

    People can’t put down that they dislike Java and JavaScript – pretty much every job requires that you know those languages. I despise those languages, but every job I’ve ever had involved writing both at least some of the time.

    • David Robinson

      I noted this as a caveat in the post:

      “It’s worth emphasizing again that this is no indictment of the technologies, their quality, or their popularity. It is simply a measurement of what technologies stir up strong negative feelings in at least a subset of developers who feel comfortable sharing this publicly.”

      • In other words, “it says nothing, really” 😉

        • David Robinson

          It says what languages people are comfortable disliking publicly. I found the results interesting.

          • Not without, effectively, a control group, it doesn’t. There is no context to the results. It basically just says “some people have said on their Developer Story that they dislike these languages”. Well, that doesn’t tell us anything.

          • Mark Baird

            It says what languages people are comfortable disliking publicly, in the very specific context of a job search or career advancement. Maybe SO should put polls on the home page to collect this kind of data instead of trying to extrapolate broader meaning from a field on a resume than that field was ever meant to convey.

  • Lloyd Atkinson

    Why is VBA considered a programming language when Visual Basic and VB6 are considered “technologies”? Surely they are all languages, and should all feature in the language graph?

    • Ronald Munodawafa

      I actually think the language is Visual Basic and the VBA and VB6 are technologies. It would be rendudant to feature them. it’s like making a distinction between IronPython and Jython as languages. The language is still Python.

    • Andrew Hinderliter

      I think that “programming languages” is intended to be a subset of “technologies”, and that the reason some programming languages were included under “technologies” rather than “programming languages” is the difference in the minimum number of mentions. (Obviously, COBOL, Fortran, and Pascal are programming languages.)

      • David Robinson

        That’s right; including anything that counted as a programming language but was as small as Fortran would lead to a lot more obscure inclusions (and more debates). As noted in the post, I set a threshold of 2000 mentions for the first figure describing programming languages.

  • RonJohn

    How many SO readers really write COBOL, in order for their hate to be anything more than “tradition”?

    • g_blanston

      I work with a lot of COBOL programmers, and most of them have probably never even heard of SO. I’ve also never heard anyone here say anything negative about COBOL in 17 years. For most of them, it’s the only language they’ve ever used, so it just is what it is.

      • RonJohn

    • Bob Jarvis

      I had to get “reacquainted” with COBOL a couple years ago. It was not a happy reunion. I kept saying to myself, “I could be *done* with this, if only I could use (name of any other language here)”.

    • J Johnson

      I wrote in COBOL as a beginner programmer. Never again.

  • Fred

    frontend:backend vs backend:frontend -> Need to clean your data, looks amateurish with simple errors like this in the data, and diminishes credibility,

    • Yaohan Chen

      Why? There could be different numbers of people who liked frontend and disliked backend, and people who liked backend and disliked frontend.

    • David Robinson

      The connections aren’t symmetrical.

  • really wish the Stack Overflow “Developer Story” had more “non-developer” aspects (or that it was easier to aspect-away from “developer” to sysadmin, devops, consulting, etc – Server Fault, for example, is a huge site in its own right, but doesn’t have a “dedicated” careers-like service (nor should it))

  • MattR

    for the first chart, how did you incorporate the percentage of dislikes versus the percentage of popularity? R may be the most non-disliked, but is that only due to the lack of people who would ever think about R putting it there? Sure is it growing – but on a pound-per-pound basis what is the outcome? I’m wondering if there could be a more in-depth data science blog? where you talk about WHY you did what you did? I’d also like to see some unstructured analytics alongside these topics as SO has a TON of text data attached to these tags

  • Sid

    I wonder whether Perl’s top spot is only because people felt they needed to add *some* dislike, and Perl is the “traditional” language to hate.

    (I’d really be surprised if that many people actually *knew* Perl. Given the decade-long decline and constant hate, I honestly don’t think it is the case.)

    • Bob Jarvis

      For those of us to whom the term “geezer” can fairly be applied, I believe the “traditional language to hate” is COBOL – for well-deserved reasons, I might add. 🙂

    • Алексей Мышкин

      Perl in many times better then PHP, but it is traditional scape goat.

  • sigsegv111.americké morče

    The rivalry between C# : webforms is, kinda funny?

  • How well liked are each of the languages? I personally couldn’t care less about what people hate. What they value matters much more!

    • John

      Slash sounds pro on a kiddie guitar, A chef can still cut better than you with a cheap knife. etc. etc.

      There is value an significance in each language, but discussing which hammer and nails to use all day, and no house is being built.

  • Jack Bates

    Hmmm, ever occured while doing this analysis that people may just be tagging things in order to be considered part of the ‘gang’ ? That what they do say on SO may have very little in common with what they actually do ?

    • J Johnson

      Actually, this article has exposed trends I’ve noticed for quite a long while now in terms of languages people complain about (even while using them).

      • AcheronLupus1

        I would definitely expect Javascript and Assembly to rank higher on the dislikes, along with PHP then.

        • Haiiro Kage

          I think these dislikes are more about preferences.
          And as long as there are no better alternative for solving the same problem, you can’t dislike something.
          What will you replace js with?

  • Jay L

    This article is trash. Any data scientist drawing some sort of conclusion from this article should simply give up. To dislike something you have to be aware of something, so unless the pool you’re sample consist of people who have experience with ALL these languages, they’re not really qualified to dislike anything, since they are not AWARE. Kotlin? What about Eiffel or Assembly? Some languages aren’t even popular enough to merit an opinion. Maybe of each language, how many people are happy with the language and how many want to switch away or has switched would be more indicative of what this article was trying to illustrate.

    • Called Out

      This comment is trash. This blog post was interesting and fun. Climb down off of your high horse and joing the rest of humanity as a reasonable human being.

      • Jay L

        If you’re going to represent yourself as “qualified data scientist” on the internet. Represent at that level. This article belongs on some satire site. I don’t mind if you discredit plethoras of languages and the professionals that work in them, but have some respect for the field. Discredit them with some sort of meaningful argument, some sort of metric, something that the community can absorb, adapt, and refine, but this? Just a massive waste of time. This is effectively a troll against the programic industry, and that’s all it really is.

        You might as well say “my language is better than yours… na na na na”

        • Wyatt Arent

          And which language of yours did you see up there? That would explain this behavior

          • John

            Your reply ironically borders confirming Jay L’s point. Even if it’s meant tongue in cheek, that reply objectively stems from giving weight to the value of the article.

            Jay L;
            You might as well say “my language is better than yours… na na na na”

    • nafg

      Of course they’re not qualified, no one is claiming they are. This is an analysis of people’s unqualified opinions.

  • Cyriac Kandoth

    It will be interesting to see how the “Windows Subsystem for Linux” alters the Microsoft hate. OSX users can no longer claim to have the more unix-like dev environment.

    • achusaysblessyou

      It would be nice to be able to ping from the windows subsystem. Until then I’d say osx still wins.

    • J Johnson

      It would be more wise for Microsoft to go the other way. Get rid of their internals and make Windows subsystems Linux.

    • Venimus

      Actually WSL is too late to change the game. Now many people use some form virtualisation for dev, so OS doesn’t matter anymore.

  • Russell Scott

  • Venimus

    It is usually not a love-hate game with those tags. IMHO people dislike stuff in SO that they simply do not use or understand and if there are too many questions about it people will simply use dislike to remove them from the lists. It also be good to add a weight to the charts based on the number of questions for let’s say last 2-3 years. If people use some rare tech then the number of publications for it will be much less intrusive, so many people won’t even bother disliking it.

  • Draif Kroneg

    I can’t believe there are actual living people who “dislike” Linux in favour of “Windows”. Who they are? How did they end up like that?

    • Mustafa Hanif

      Maybe they like the superior windows explorer or the aesthetics. And linux feels too complicated

    • John

      People like Justin Bieber above Bach, Mcdonalds above an intricate curry. People will be people, irregardless off thing.

      I wish this article was written in Japanese, English lacks certain types used to express emotion. Such a stupid simple, boring language. Why am I even speaking it?? Oh yea because everyone else does.

    • Haiiro Kage

      I’ve used Windows all my life.
      I’m most comfortable using windows because I know it’s ins and outs.
      Linux while it has it’s own advantages also have issues, that I rather not deal with if I don’t have to.

      It’s not that I dislike Linux, it would be a clear choice for a lot of problems.
      But when it comes to the OS I work from day to day, I prefer the option that solves the same problem as any of the others but is the most familiar to me.

    • They dislike Linux, because it is associated with command-line interfaces (in contrast to GUIs). For instance, they were forced to learn it or they had some other bad experience (like meeting an arrogant operator from hell).

    • Dennis E

      I think this was an extremely arrogant comment. You like Linux and you can’t believe others don’t.
      There’s a very good reason to hate Linux: people like you.

  • dcamper

    I can only imagine that those people that dislike Perl are amongst the least able programmers.

    What I hate are new languages that are un-necessary, because they do not improve on languages that already exist.

    Oh, and the dreadful Focus report generator that makes queries that could be coded in minutes in SQL into significant development projects.

  • Jon

    matlab tag traffic could be decreasing because of MATLAB Answers: https://www.mathworks.com/matlabcentral/answers/

  • charles ross

    I think a major driver of dislike is the installed base. COBOL, Perl,
    VB, PHP – there are lots and lots of production systems out there (with business users attached, unlike many of the scientific and exploratory languages with experts clicking on the front end). The folks who inherit the code, especially if they are fresh out of school where
    they learned to use the shiny new things, will be suffering. And they will not suffer in silence. I think this is an anti-pattern.

