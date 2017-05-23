Stack Overflow: Helping One Million Developers Exit Vim

by David Robinson

on

This morning, a popular Stack Overflow question hit a major milestone:

You’re not alone, jclancy. In the five years since this question was asked, there have been over a million other developers who got stuck in Vim and couldn’t escape without a bit of help. Indeed, the difficulty of quitting the Vim editor is a common joke among developers.

I’ve been told by experienced Vim users that this reputation is unfair, and I’m sure they’re right (even I’ve gotten the hang of it in the last few years). I think there are two reasons it’s easy to forget how to exit Vim: developers are often dropped into Vim from a git command or another situation where they didn’t expect to be, and they run into it infrequently enough to forget how they solved it last time.

In honor of this milestone, we decided to take a look at the data surrounding this question. In particular, we’ll try measuring who is most likely to get stuck in Vim as opposed to using it intentionally, and examining how that balance varies by country and by programming language.

How many people have been struggling to exit Vim?

In the last year, How to exit the Vim editor has made up about .005% of question traffic: that is, one out of every 20,000 visits to Stack Overflow questions. That means during peak traffic hours on weekdays, there are about 80 people per hour that need help getting out of Vim.

Has the percentage of traffic it makes up changed over time? That is, have developers started learning to exit Vim on their own?

It doesn’t look like it. The question was asked in August 2012, and for a few months it got very little traffic. Then it began growing in the following two years, presumably as more sources linked to it online and it moved to the top of search engine results. It’s been relatively steady for the last two years. This doesn’t necessarily mean the same people visited it again and again, of course; it could represent relatively new programmers getting stuck in Vim for the first time.

Differences across countries

As we saw in a previous blog post, we can use Stack Overflow traffic to learn a lot about the geographical distribution of developers.

Let’s consider what percentage of visits to Vim this question comprises within each country. In countries with a lot of experienced Vim users, we’d expect this percentage to be low. When it’s high, it indicates many users got stuck in Vim when they didn’t necessarily expect to.

It looks like developers in Ukraine, Turkey and Indonesia are getting stuck in Vim quite a bit: it makes up a larger portion of their Vim questions than in any other country. In contrast, in China, Korea and Japan the fraction going to this question is one-tenth as much. That might indicate that when developers in these countries enter Vim, they usually meant to do so, and they know how to get out of it.

What kind of programmers get stuck in Vim?

It’s also likely that users of different programming languages will have different experiences with Vim. We can investigate this by stratifying the “Exit Vim / Total Vim” percentage across each user’s main programming technology.

We’ll define this based on what Stack Overflow tag they visit most often. (For instance, my most visited tag is R: it makes up 52% of my question views). It’s not a perfect measure, but it’s reliable enough to give a sense of the breakdown by language. (For this analysis, we considered only registered users with at least 100 visits to the site).

The developers who are most likely to get stuck in Vim are front-end web developers: those who primarily visit tags like JQuery, CSS, and AngularJS. They’re followed by Microsoft developers (C# and SQL Server) and mobile (Android and iOS). These developers usually work with an IDE (Visual Studio, Eclipse, Xcode, and so on), rather than a plain text editor, so it makes sense that they’re relatively more likely to get “stuck” in Vim rather than to open it intentionally.

The developers least likely to get stuck in Vim are those who program in C, C++, Python and Ruby. These languages make sense to me: they are a combination of low-level languages and scripting languages that are often used with a plain text editor rather than an IDE, so they have the experience to escape it without a Google search.

Conclusion

I was amused when I saw this question approach a million visits, but I was also proud that I work for, and contribute answers to, a site that helps so many developers. You never know when an answer you contribute could help millions of people, whether it shares how to undo a git commit or how the yield keyword in Python works.

If you want to contribute yourself, we encourage you to join the world’s largest developer community, whether it’s to ask and answer questions, get your next job, or build your online presence with a Developer Story. You can also use tools like Stack Overflow Trends to learn more about what our data can tell you about software developers.

In any case, next time you solve your problem through Stack Overflow, remember the hundreds of thousands of users who regularly ask, answer, edit, and moderate the site to make it all possible.

By David Robinson, Data Scientist

  • Tilghman Lesher

    Could be worse. They could be stuck trying to exit Emacs.

    • Bishop Clark

      That WOULD be terrible — if you’re trying to leave, you’re not using it right.

      • Tilghman Lesher

        Could even be worse. They could be trying to save on a terminal with software flow control.

    • Lliamander

      Lol! I remember the days of first learning Emacs…, but at least Emacs at least has a navigable menu bar with mouse support (even in TUI mode). Of course, using it is shameful thing one should never admit to ;).

  • Andrew Leach

    “In contrast, in China, Korea and Japan the fraction going to this question is a tenth smaller. That might indicate that when developers in these countries enter Vim, they usually meant to do so, and they know how to get out of it.”

    While users of Vim in countries with non-Latin, multi-byte alphabets might know how to quit the editor if they can get it to work, it may be that the number of users is tiny because getting it to work is hard, and getting stuck is the least of their problems with it.

    • Drew

      It may also indicate that SO is rather irrelevant in those countries, as is Google.

      • jacks

        It’s a percentage of vim users visiting SO, however. So it already accounts for people who are only visiting SO. How they actually calculated that, who knows.

  • Timothy Choi

    I think the reason Chinese developers are not getting stuck in Vim is because they’re not using Linux in the first place. Most of them are on Windows.

    • You can use Vim in Windows

      • mo

        It’s much less likely that a Windows user opens Vim accidentally and isn’t able to close it

        • So? I didn’t say the opposite. ¯_(ツ)_/ ¯

          • mo

            Context.
            Doesn’t matter whether you can use Vim on Windows if it doesn’t happen by accident.

          • Sure, 100% of Windows users know what they are doing all the time.

          • mo

            Now you’re just being silly on purpose.

    • From my experience, this does not hold true. 100% of my Chinese friends are all on Arch.

      • Timothy Choi

        The last time I had to work with Chinese developers was a while ago so I could be wrong, but then I was working on Discuz! so I guess the community is different.

  • Emacs is much worse. At least it is easy to remember for Vim (‘q’ for quit).

    • You’re treading dangerous water there my friend. Be careful 🙂

    • Matt Williams

      Actually, ^X^C is the standard syntax for emacs…. on any platform I’ve ever used.

      • Mike

        Not in the actual Emacs editor itself. Run “emacs” with no arguments and observe the syntax in which shortcut keys are listed. But I guess you’ve never used the emacs platform. 😀

        • What an odd thing to guess. Run “emacs -q” for a no-init-file startup, actually. Your first screen has a standard toolbar with a standard File -> Quit sequence. The main display has an “Emacs Tutorial Learn basic keystroke commands” link that you click or hit RETURN on, and the first thing it tells you is to use the CTRL key and type C-x C-c to exit.

    • Actually it’s:
      Ctrl + X -> command mode
      Ctrl + C -> Terminate process (like a terminal process)

    • MadeInNY

      Emacs being non-modal doesn’t need you to change states before the commands you know will work.
      Intuitive is not a real thing. You’re gonna have to learn commands no matter what editor you use. So with emacs, at least you only need to type them once.

  • S Stewart

    I’m surprised the US or UK doesn’t get stuck very much to be honest.

  • jim lesperance

    quick way to exit of vim “`SHIFT q + q“`

    • Haures

  • Schwechater

    If you’re still using Vim to code (instead of a modern IDE) you’re a. incredibly old b. incredibly good c. incredibly stupid or d. an incredible hipster.
    My guess is it’s 4% a & b and 96% c & d.

    • Mark Anderson

      You forgot e. All of the Above

      But to be honest I wind up using it for sysadmin tasks quite a bit. You always know vi will be there.

    • Bernd Paysan

    • Néstor Espinoza

      You forgot e. lazy to learn another IDE. I’m 100% that one.

    • Koen Dejonghe

      I use the VIM plugin in IntelliJ for Scala and all other development. It’s bliss.

    • Donkey Puncherello

    • Martin

      What about Haskellers? It’s kind of the best Haskell ide with all the plugins. Although Atom is nooice for the job too.

    • Xiong Chiamiov

      I use vim because I’m an SRE, so I spend a lot of time working on various remote servers (often through several ssh chains). There’s really no good option other than a terminal-based editor for this, and if I’m going to spend a lot of time polishing my use of that toolset, I might as well use it the 20% of the time I’m local as well.

    • alavers

      vim *is* a modern IDE 😉

    • Chris Myers

      e) all of the above

    • MaxSchumacher

      never used an editor with better shortcuts

  • Eion Robb

  • Quickest way to quit vim: `Ctrl+z`. 😁

    • warren5236

      Then a quick reboot to remove the process. 🙂

    • Matias Fernandez

      Ctrl+z
      kill -9 %%

  • Matt Gracie

    Neophytes don’t understand that Vim has two modes: there’s “beep mode”, where any character just rings the terminal bell, and there’s “nothing mode”, where keys don’t seem to do anything at all.

    Hope that helps!

    • In my experience, not knowing how to use Vim results in a bunch of unexpected things, not nothing at all. What do you call that mode?

  • Hoppinglife

    One explanation for the lack of traffic from China could be self-selection – users from China have to penetrate language and often a firewall barrier to visit stack overflow, it’s possible that they are more experienced in general.

    • lowatt

      AFAIK, 1) stackoverflow is not banned in China at least for the past 5 years. 2) Most Chinese developers learn English since junior high school (7 grade). We need more data like ‘total number of visitors from each country’ to better explain it other than blindly guessing.

    • MrHublot

      As a Chinese engineer who currently works in US, I believe it’s because:
      1) developers are not comfortable talking/thinking in English even tho most of them started learning English since young ages.
      2) searching English contents using Baidu is a pain in the ass. It’s horrible. Nobody wants to do it. Besides, you can find the same answers to the same questions in Chinese fairly easy. So no traffic from these people to SO at all.
      3) People who do have the English skills and need for answers of more complicated questions will def use SO. But then again, those are very unlikely click on questions such as ‘how to quit vim’.

  • Toni Lähdekorpi

    ^C^C^[^[^C^Z^[qqQ!qQ^C:q^C^C^[exit^Cquit^[^[:quit^C^C^C^[^C^C^[[3~^[[3~qqqqqqfqqffuuuuck

  • TerryGauchat

    Ukraine based criminal hackers should not be assisted in configuring malware. How about telling them to go fornicate themselves? (Ukraine is the #1 source of all malicious attacks against WordPress and other websites over the past year or two).

    • The criminal hackers do their crimes without at least a VPN tunneling them to some other country?

      • TerryGauchat

        Perhaps, but:
        1. A lot of these criminals are not sophisticated. They are just contracted by larger organizations to distribute malware. They use vim to set up configuration files.

        2. If Ukraine is hosting VPN providers for these individuals and organizations, then they are culpable accessories to crime.

        • They use Vim to set up configuration files, but they don’t know how to use it?

          • TerryGauchat

            Doh! That’s the whole point of this Article. Apparently thousands of vim users do not know how to “exit vim”. And yes… I can fully believe that thousands of people in Eastern Europe are joining the criminal hacker “industry” with minimal computer skills … including needing to learn “how to exit vim”. This is just a theory as to why the traffic for that query is so high from Ukraine. There is obviously a correlation; but not proof.

          • I realize that’s the point of the article, which is why I brought it up. If they don’t know how to use Vim, they probably don’t use it for their configuration files. It’s most likely for something they don’t do very often.

          • EE

            The question may be curiosity-driven. In Eastern Europe, such things as VIM are fascinating, but we’re rarely interested enough to get systematic knowledge of them.

    • Thor Heyerdahl

      I’d say front-end developers stuck in Vim are quite unlikely to be malicious hackers.

      • TerryGauchat

        A lot of these criminals are not sophisticated. They are just contracted by larger organizations to distribute malware. They are told to use vim to set up configuration files.

    • NoobLance

      Are you suggesting we deny millions of people an answer because hackers use vim? lol

    • ollieclark

      Hackers use computers. By your logic, no one should answer any computer questions because it would help hackers.

  • Charles Wolfe

    Habitually I press ESCAPE then :wq! kids these day, geeze

    • David

      you should be using :x!
      It saves a key stroke.

      • Random832

        ZZ

      • Iván Castellanos

        Don’t use VIM at all, it saves ALL the keystrokes

      • Kurt Mueller

        Could also do just :q!

    • Escape, then save and quit kids? That sounds like a handy trick for outings to family restaurants. =)

  • Léo Martin

    Vim and Bc are too good for SIGINT

  • We’ve all been stuck inside vim at least once in our life.

  • Tomás Castro López

    :! sudo rm -rf /

    • Chris Myers

      pure evil

      • ProgrammingNewbie .

        pretty much, who takes joy out of that? There might be noobs reading this….fucked up

  • Drop Message

    Getting out of Vim is easy. Getting stuck in ex mode is where the true depths of hell lie!

    Also: I love that this page is a thing which exists. Just what my day needed.

    • Gabriel Laughlin

      Or when you start pressing buttons and find yourself in ‘recording’ mode, whatever that is. I usually just restart my computer haha.

      • Drop Message

        Haha, I feel your pain, but once you find out what it is, it’s actually very useful, I promise!

        It records one’s keystrokes into macros. It’s really handy for when you have some repetitive task that’s not quite worthy of running through a shell script or somesuch.

        Still, even as somebody who’s reasonably well-versed in Vim, I occasionally find myself accidentally enabling it and getting annoyed. 😀

      • Julio Bastida

        The hell man! recording mode lets you crate macros, macros are one of the reasons vim beat the shit out of “advances editors” like sublime text or other ides

  • Albert Gomis Verdu

    what’s wrong with nano?

    • everything

    • Graham Harwood

      How much time do you have?

    • Jacob Lindquist

      It’s not Pico

    • ThiefMaster

      lack of syntax highlighting for a starter. and the annoying confirmation prompt of the filename when saving an edit to an existing file (dunno if you can disable that)

      • Benjamin Babik

        It has syntax highlighting

      • Matthew

        @ThiefMaster:disqus , nano has syntax highlighting for those that need it.

    • Nano is quick and easy, and perfect for my purposes, but I could well believe that vim has far greater functionality for those who wish to learn it.

      TRiG.

    • Matthew

      There’s absolutely nothing wrong with nano @albertgomisverdu:disqus ! I love it and have been using it since mid 2000s. nano is super simple without the complexity of vi.

    • Thuglas Nasty

      what’s wrong with pico?

  • AzSandrat

    :wq

    • and then some

      What if you don’t want to save your changes? :colbert:

      • sergeydgr8

        :q!

        • and then some

          Yeesh, no need to get uppity about it! 😉

        • Puns ponies podcasts

          Well just typing smileys won’t help!

      • Drop Message

        Just FYI:

        E492: Not an editor command: colbert:

    • MaxSchumacher

      😡 is shorter

  • the root

    open a new shell; killall vim

    • Eugene Naydenov

      But more reliable is to execute `reboot` in a new shell. 😀

  • Santiago

    I have more trouble exiting nano

  • Odd Dahl

    The hell when you forget to add a commit message to your commit… wooh.. git has some shitty ways of doing stuff

  • Eric Zeller

    For me vi/vim is easy – it’s second nature…
    I can’t say how many times I’ve typed ZZ into notepad though….

    • Drop Message

      I frequently accidentally enter characters in other editors, text fields etc. when my muscle memory thinks it’s in command Vim’s command mode.

    • kchassa

      No so on notepad, notepad++ etc… all text editor I have typed esc : x! lololol

  • Aldo Fregoso

    > That might indicate that when developers in these countries enter Vim, they usually meant to do so, and they know how to get out of it.

    I don’t know, maybe they’re more likely to write “如何退出vim?”

    • Shane Xie

      or they don’t even use SO.

      • Milutin

        considering the population density, chances are that there’s someone near who knows how to exit 😛

        • Fredrik Edin

          You guys should read up on stats … Of all the Chinese vim questions, only 0.4% were related to exiting. Doesn’t matter the population density or what have you…

          • Taylor Moore

            I think he was saying that there’s someone sitting nearby to verbally ask.

          • Milutin

            1. it was a joke
            2. you should re-read my answer, think about it and see that i’m right 🙂

            namely, there are X vim searchers in china and let’s say 90% of them are exit related. however, with my comment above, those 90% fall of… so only 10% of users actually become real SO registered vim searchers. obviously, since 90% of exit users got their answers in real life, only small % of them actually search for EXIT help.

            this also could mean that china vim users are only good at exiting vim 🙂 but that’s totally different story.

            p.s. stop being a wiseas* 🙂

  • Mart

    What about how to exit emacs?

    • Emacs isn’t the default “`$EDITOR“` in most environments so git probably didn’t contribute to it’s views the way git contributes to this question’s views.

    • commenter

      At least most of us have no problems starting vim 😉 Can’t remember if I ever managed to start emacs 😀

    • Doktoro Kiu

      I couldn’t tell you, and I’ve tried to use it a few times. The real question is: how do you actually use the “help” program that inherits the finger-bending emacs interface. I’ve been through the tutorial at least three times and I can never use that thing without a manual (lol).

    • Thuglas Nasty

      I just reboot my computer

    • There’s never any reason to exit emacs.

      However, if you really feel feel the urge, I believe that the approved way is, Meta-! shutdown -P now .

    • Adrian Lopez

      You have to call Richard Stallman. The issue is that he doesn’t use phone or email. You have to knock on his door.

  • Emir I. Kurtovic

    or: how to get non-breakable password
    Give frontend developer task to exit VIM and capture output when he quits trying 🙂

    • Patrick Jones

      :Quit:QUIT:QUIT!:q:q:q:q:q:q:qq:qw:qw:save:save … etc

      • Seiti Yamashiro

        Hold the door! Hold the door! Holdthedoor! ….

  • Mert Mumtaz

    restart windows

  • Owen Iverson

    reimage…

  • Doktoro Kiu

    I would say the blame belongs with whatever GUI tool they are using to do git commits, not with vim. Or, in my opinion, it lies with the misguided people who thought it made sense to avoid teaching a couple generations of developers/programmers/engineers how to use a posix-compliant shell and utilities. My university sadly went to Visual Studio to teach engineers how to program in C, so those after me will never even be exposed to gcc.

    I’m also confused how people who use a GUI tool don’t just close the terminal emulator, or if they are using a shell how they wouldn’t know how to at least suspend a process and bring up a man page.

    I am half convinced that most of the “hits” are people linked to it as a joke about vim’s unique interface (I am one of the C-searching vimmers who have been linked to it as a joke). If I recall correctly one of the comments goes something like “I’ve been using vim for 10 years.
    I never could figure out how to quit.”

    • Cameron Pickerill

      I doubt there’s much lost by ditching old editors.

      My university made me learn to use vim, Unix shell, and gdb, but so far it’s been a worthless skillset.

      • In the cloud era, you’ll be thankful being able to use them on a remote server.

        • Max

          It’s annoying when you can’t just ssh in and do stuff.

      • Roman Alexeev

        If bash & vim & Unix tools in general are a worthless skillset for you, that means you never ssh-ed to a misbehaving machine to figure out what’s wrong. Never hacked together a proof-of-concept service. Never tried to figure out why your script spits outs some errors about a database it can’t find. It means your experience was limited to pristine conditions, and any troubleshooting was limited to opening a JIRA ticket. I guess you can make a living doing Windows programming or something, but never even trying to spin up a spin up a webservice, or logging in to your router? Jeez.

        • Max

          Never done anything cool on a Raspberry Pi. He’s missing out on a lot!

      • Doktoro Kiu

        So you never use the shell or command-line programs (directly or indirectly) for anything you do? I know some environments let you get by without them (visual studio), but many still require that knowledge to do many tasks (project setup stuff like paths, compiler options, etc). I’m not sure how vim’s editing power would be useless, unless you were taught how to make it behave like notepad and nothing more. Even if I developed on VS I would get immense value from the vim emulation plugin (combined with intellisense it is a dream).

        On that note, the CLI editors are not “old”, since they are very much current in terms of features, and cutting edge with some plugins. There’s a reason almost every editor and IDE has a vim compatibility plugin; it provides value. The same is true for why Microsoft has made powershell and added the WSL in the recent update.

      • Max

        Mine too, way back in 1988. Vi and Emacs. Use them all day every day.

        BTW Emacs = editor for middle aged computer scientist.

        • Emacs is for middle-aged Lisp hackers, younger Clojure hackers, and everyone else with brains.

    • Erick

      I have been making a good living as a programmer for 10+ years writing C# and VB in Visual Studio. Programming in college was mostly Java and C/C++ using Eclipse. I’m lost in vim but that’s never once caused a problem professionally because I take jobs looking for C#/VB developers. How can you say it’s “misguided” to teach/learn a programming language and tools that can literally sustain one’s entire career?

      • Doktoro Kiu

        I said it was misguided to avoid teaching CLI tools and the shell, not that it was misguided to teach standard GUI tools. Note the difference.

        Visual studio is perhaps the single largest area where knowledge of the CLI way is not helpful due to how tailored the system is to MS-specific workflows. VS is a fantastic tool that supports MS tech as good as anyone could ask for, but I can’t use it to code for (truly) embedded systems, or for any arbitrary project that I can use a programming editor for. Its integration is both its weakness and its strength. Perhaps the VS Code editor might fill that niche, but it does not compare to vim quite yet.

        Microsoft has provided useful Powershell cmdlets for most of their tools, and things like tfsvc have powerful cross-platform command-line clients that can do more intricate tasks than the IDE interface, so you lose out by avoiding the command-line. And there is certainly a reason why they made Powershell and have committed to supporting it for all MS tools, and why they have recently added the WSL to get full GNU/Linux tools on Windows “natively”. They’re even updating the ancient Windows command prompt, so clearly they have noticed that these areas are lacking enough to want to do something about it.

        • neminem

          Fun fact: it’s possible to know how and when to use plenty of command line tools, and *still* not ever use, or want to use, a clunky user-unfriendly tool like vim. I mean, use vim if you want, I won’t tell you not to, but “either you only use a single IDE interface and nothing else, or you use vim”, is pretty clearly a false dichotomy.

  • John Hascall

    Can’t figure out how to exit an editor? Maybe it’s time to exit the profession… 😉

    • Elijah

      maybe it’s time to move forward. you know.. technology and shit. advancement. better things…

      • Ben

        nothing wrong with using vim. It is installed by default on most linux distros meaning that you can edit code easily on any machine without having to worry about what editor/IDE is available. It is also extremely fast when you use it regularly. There is always going to be a use case for vim.

      • Pierce Corcoran

        I would pretend to get angry, but that would just perpetuate a stereotype.

        Vim4lyfe

      • Luciano Unknown

        Go back to your visual studio

      • pepe Sandoval

        If there were something better, I would gladly use it.

      • Doktoro Kiu

        That might be valid if vim or other CLI tools were not updated continuously with new features. With plugins you can get some bleeding-edge features lacking in common IDEs. With all of their recent support for CLI (Powershell, WSL, updates to the old cmd.exe console) it appears we must be moving forwards after all.

    • Sarah Parker

      These are probably people who have never used it before, no need to be so obnoxious.

    • Bet you where born with that particular piece of knowledge on how to exit the vim editor, hu?

    • iDerailThings

      I logged into Disqus just to downvote you. An editor is an ephemeral tool to be replaced by the next whiz bang text processor. knowing or not knowing has no impact on your performance as a developer. Get gud.

      • Cronky

        I logged into Disqus just to down vote you for using the word ephemeral.

        • iDerailThings

          scrub

          • Cronky

            Trump

          • Max

            Literally Hitler.

    • Thuglas Nasty

      So euphoric, you must be, wizard.

  • git commit

  • zutroy101

    Is that 1 million unique views?

    • OK_Komputer

      No, we are dealing with a massive spread of multiple sclerosis

  • Göran Törnquist

    I would like to know how many of those were originating from making a simple `git commit` and forgetting to specify -m

  • Daniel

    > In contrast, in China, Korea and Japan the fraction going to this question is one-tenth as much. That might indicate that when developers in these countries enter Vim, they usually meant to do so, and they know how to get out of it.

    I think that this just indicates that they don’t use English when searching on Internet.

    • All of the other Vim questions would also be in English, so how would that change anything? (Note that it’s percentage that is being charted here, not just number).

      • jaymzru

        For Japanese developers in particular, they’re probably looking it up on qiita.com/ which is the (more popular) Japanese knock-off of stackoverflow.

        • My point is that it is percentages that are being tracked here. Do you think it’s likely that they look up how to exit Vim in their native language, but ask all their other Vim questions on Stack Overflow?

    • Exactly. This post on Baidu has been saved over two million times… ”

      http://tieba.baidu.com/p/345164921

      • Reorx

        The page doesn’t show how many times it is viewed, if what you mean by 2 million is this part “贴子：2,233,227”, it is actually the total number of topics in Linux group (group in Baidu tieba is like subreddit in reddit)

        • OK, but that’s still 2 mil looking for Linux info in a Chinese language forum, implying that we can’t assume the fact that less people access stackoverflow from China implies they don’t need help.

          • Reorx

            That’s right, I agree with your point 🙂

  • Eko Suprapto Wibowo

  • Two thoughts:

    1) This shows the rapid rise in the entry of uni grads who only learned to code on virtual machines. In the years on the left side of your time series graph, there were more hard code types in the profession.

    2) How can I use the alternative editor which switches to a help screen when I hit backspace?

    I agree with your original assertion; the poor person didn’t meant or want to be in vi, but there they are. It’s time to go get the O’Reilly vi pocket-sized book and sleep with it under their pillows a few nights.

    How do people know they’re in the Vim editor and not, say, ed? (I mean, I know how I know, but how do people know to type “vim” into Google?)

    To the author: is the “Exit Vim / Total Vim” ratio conditional on visiting the Exit Vim page?

    Thanks to Spolsky for tweeting this article!

  • andrewjgrimm

    Can you show statistics of Ruby programmers from Japan, if possible excluding expats (those whose web browsers prefer English perhaps?)?

    • Michael Elliott

      Really? Why?

      • andrewjgrimm

        Because if Japanese people are good at vim, and if programmers of Ruby (which was created in Japan) are good at vim, then I hypothesise that combining those two categories would show a group that’s really good at vim.

        • RebeccaH

          I’m working in Japan for years.
          As for as I can tell, most of my Japanese fellows use sublime rather than vim.
          Only a few of them mastered vim.
          Some of them even don’t use vim plugins.
          As my fellows prefer to google in Japanese, there’ll be less possibility for them to resort to stackoverflow.
          Besides, there is a Japanese website somewhat like stackoverflow called Qiita.

  • David Hughes

    Damn it Canada we can do better!

    It seems there are still not enough vim developers in Japan and China. Maybe the vim development should come out with an improved support of Far East languages.

  • ronbreen

    I see a whole audience of pimple-faced, self-serving, one-ups-manship Linux geeks out there who are so protective of their fiefdoms that all they can do is ridicule the uninformed in the hopes of scaring them away … thus preserving the mystery of the holy grail of software engin-erring. Yes, developing software is more about

    • Despite your lack of ability to form thoughts into a single coherent comment instead of 3… I agree. The fact that vim is still the preferred editor of choice is maddening. (give me Nano any day)

    • Pohojan poika

      That is what happened to Nokia and Symbian. The development of Symbian software was a real pain in the ass, but they thought this was good because this meant that only “real programmers” were able to develop software for Symbian devices.

      If it was easy anyone could do it, they would have not felt so special.

      Unsurprisingly, the moment they got some viable alternative almost everyone was ready to jump ship.

      • shompol

        Microsoft killed Nokia by installing their proxy as Nokia CEO. Nokia was developing a MeGo operating system to replace Symbian before the new CEO killed it and proceeded to bankrupt the company.

        • Pohojan poika

          I was working at Nokia in software development at the time.

          The culture especially towards Symbian was totally weird.

          The language was utter crap, with peculiarities that were there just to circumvent bugs in an IDE from the year 1996, but they worshipped it like it was good *because* it was crap.

          I was told countless different times, by many different people things like:

          “People who are not good enough developers to enjoy Symbian, should not work here.”

          “We don’t need to make this easier, because this way only people who really know how to write code work here.”

          They even asked a developer I know to remove features from the library he had written that made sure all the necessary memory gets released, because “If somebody doesn’t remember to release all the memory, he is not good enough developer to work here.”

          This all ran counter to common sense. The more developers, the more software, the more users and the more viable ecosystem.

  • ronbreen

    erring and less about everything else.

  • ronbreen

    Try: man vim

    • Great plan. Propose a way to figure out how to do that while you’re already in vim? Note the “figuring out” part… how would you get to a place you could “man” it if you’re already IN VIM and can’t escape?

      • duder1

        hit the k button lol

      • Cronky

        :!man vim

      • Garry Filakhtov

        !man vim
        Should do

      • Colin

        Open another terminal?

      • poiuz

        Come on. How can you google something if you are stuck in VIM?

    • kyklous

      “I wrote man vim, but it shows inside the editor and nothing happens.”

      • Chris Wesseling

        That is a blatant lie! You’re in command-mode, so it will try to mark, and eventually, the v will put you in visual select mode…

  • Valentin Ignatyev

  • Ronak Sunil Shah

    How can we conclude “In contrast, in China, Korea and Japan the fraction going to this question is one-tenth as much.” ?
    Probably they don’t use vim as high as other countries, hence the low traffic. Or did I miss something?

    • nekoyumi

      It’s as a % of all Vim-related visits, so it would take that into account.

    • Reorx

      It’s the speaking language that makes difference, plus, people in China can not visit StackOverflow easily without a proxy.

      • Michael

        They can without a proxy.

        Source: I’m a guy sitting in China right now without a Proxy/VPN.

        • Thanks for confirming.

        • Reorx

          Well, I didn’t say it’s totally impossible, in some area it has very high latency and drop rate when accessing a site in US, this makes StackOverflow very difficult to use. When you rely heavily on StackOverflow or Google, you have to use a proxy to make yourself happy.

          Disclaimer: I’m a guy sitting in China using a Proxy

    • PhasmaFelis

      Out of all the people from each country visiting questions tagged with Vim, this is what percentage visited this questions specifically.

    • Daniel

      They just quite often don’t Google in English, and they use other websites such as http://qiita.com/ in Japan.

  • I literally access this question every single time I forgot “export VISUAL = nano” before crontab or so… Every time I somehow get into vi or vim I have to read it in order to be able to exit it.

    • cedric simon

      Like with any program on *nix, C-c can stop a program.

      In VIm, there is a message in the status line at the bottom saying: “Type :quit to exit”

      How is that difficult?

      • Christopher Beck

        Have you seen the quality of developers today?

        • Paweł Breś

          I have. I’ve had been making presentations about tesing frameworks and deployment tools to a few experianced developers and got stunned a couple of times. Though my favourite is:
          A developer wanted to quit a console script and he hit Ctrl + Z, Ctrl + X, Ctrl + C – in this exact order.
          – Me: “What did you do?!”
          – D: “Exited script.” – responded with professional face as he would teach a kid
          – Me: “But why did you do all of those combinations?”
          – D: “I never remember which one is it so I hit them all”
          I just couldn’t find my words to explain him that he moved script to background and killed prompt for few minutes.

      • Christian Wattengård

        That does not work when you are in edit mode… You need to know how to get out of edit mode before that works…

        • Chris Wesseling

          Nah.. C-c will take you out to command-mode. So a frantic C-c pressing would do the trick… Show of hands of people that always press C-c or C-[ (aka ) just once…. 😉

        • I tested this. That message is not shown in Insert mode. Apparently, the OP did something else before typing it.

        • cedric simon

          C-c works like escape so you’ll be back into normal mode.
          Of course a second C-c will then display the message for quitting.
          But C-c is something we do more than once when we want to stop something no? 😉

      • you wrote :quit in the object body and vim didn’t exits.
        then you read -> type :quit and it doesn’t exits.
        then you read again and type :q! and you’re totally amazed that this has actually worked…

    • Per Wigren

      I think you meant “export VISUAL=nano”. Those extra spaces will give you “bash: export: `=’: not a valid identifier”. BTW, you can set it permanently with “vim ~/.bashrc” 😀

  • Archibald Tuttle

    What is VIM?

  • Jamie Chapman

    This is more worrying than anything else.

  • Alston Huo

    I need “stack overflow helping one billion developers exit `nano`”

    • Ben van der Stouwe (Jolijt)

      Exiting nano is way easier, it’s usually displayed in the bottem of the screen how to do it.

      • blsafjwiogh

        so does vim! and yet…

        • Vannio

          Nano doesn’t have different modes for inserts or commands ¯_(ツ)_/¯

  • Dmitriy Zapevalov

    I think it is unfair to make representation by programming technology without taking into account the popularity of technology. Maybe C is so low only because not so many people use it comparing to jquery?

    • Alex Che Korotkin

      The representation shows the percent of the Exit vim question among all vim questions within a technology. In other words, how often C/jquery programmers are stuck in vim compared to how often C/jquery programmers are interested in vim. Thus, the technology popularity does not affect the results here, at least directly.

  • Sergio Poppi

    Once I exited vim with ‘:X’, which in that version meant “crypt the file”. Obviously, I gave an unknown key to crypt typing randomly on the keyboard trying to exit that editor.

    • Victor

      You’re always could send $300 to bitcoin wallet 115p7UMMngoj1pMvkpHijcRdfJNXj6LrLn and wait for your decryption key back…

  • Graham Holden

    In the first graph, why is the X-axis titled “Month” but labelled in years? Did you accidentally exit VIM before changing the title?

    • Mr. Meeseeks

      Because the datapoints represent months.

        • Robotex

          It’s temporally occupied by Russia and isolated from the world.

          • Redrerick

            It is more likely it was temporary given to Ukraine in the middle fifties by Russia and they got back to Russia by their own will when the democratically elected Ukrainian president was ousted by violent means, what it is usually called a “coup d’etat” in other contexts, and one of the first laws the coup government tried to pass was to ban Russian language use from Ukraine, being most of Crimeans by far Russian speakers the outcome shouldn’t surprise anyone with at least one functional neuron within its skull…

        • Andrii

          Yep, it is still a part of Ukraine.
          The same as Sudetenland is the part of Czech Republic.

